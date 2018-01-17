Letter: Economic value of hunting

Now that many hunting seasons are closed, I wanted to draw attention to an aspect of hunting that is often overlooked: the economic impact hunting provides our state.

Over 250,000 people hunt in Colorado each year and those hunters, on average, spend $1,800/year on hunting-related expenses. Hunters stay in area hotels, buy gas and snacks at convenience stores, eat at restaurants, and shop at local stores. This revenue supports 8,400 Colorado jobs and creates an astounding $763 million ripple effect on the state's economy.

As a small business owner, I'm thankful for the business hunters bring in. It's important that both hunters and non-hunters be aware how much of an impact hunter spending makes in communities like Craig and Rifle. That's why I'm a co-chair of Hunting Works For Colorado, which is a partnership of businesses and organizations who seek to educate Coloradoans on the economic benefits of hunting and the shooting sports.

Next time you spot blaze orange or camouflage-clad hunters, be thankful they have chosen to spend money in our community.

Pete Nichols

Owner, Northwest Pawn Shop

Recommended Stories For You

Craig