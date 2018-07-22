Letter: Eerie omen
July 22, 2018
A far more important issue facing the new configuration of the Supreme Court than abortion and gay marriage will be its rulings on the Constitution and environmental protections and how it regards the health of the planet in "life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness."
Given the corporate connections to Congress, the Trump administration, and various members of the court, this bodes not well for our future.
Robert Porath
Boulder
