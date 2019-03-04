Letter: Enforce smoking ban

Will someone please enforce the smoking "ban" in downtown Glenwood?

I work in a store on the west side of Grand Avenue, between Eighth and Ninth streets, and every day I clean up discarded cigarette packs and butts that accumulate on the sidewalk, especially overnight.

These two restaurants know that this is happening because their own employees are smoking (literally) right outside of their business entrance.

Every time our door opens, smoke billows in. It reeks of smoke all day, every day. Why have a "ban" if no one enforces it?

Ronda Dennie

Glenwood Springs