Letter: Enough is enough

Banks are no longer the bastion of retail economic security. Brick and mortar banks see fewer walk-ins and are at the bottom in sales tax.

Why so many? Glenwood has 10, New Castle – 1, Silt – 0, Rifle – 5. Going up valley, Carbondale – 3, Basalt – 4, Aspen – who knows.

Banks choke out real estate space for vibrant retail activity. They create dead zones to small scale tourism. Community planners encourage a mix of shopping for locals and visitors alike. Banks are no longer the magnet clustering commerce. They are auto-oriented.

American National Bank currently has a great location — visibility, parking, a drive-thru, and, half of Glenwood lives past its front door.

Going backwards to hurt the downtown just doesn’t seem to add up. ANB needs to wake up, count its base and stay a welcomed part of this town.

Dean Moffatt

Glenwood Springs