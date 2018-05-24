Letter: Environmental leader

I want to thank Sloan Shoemaker for his long-time leadership with the Wilderness Workshop in Carbondale. Shoemaker is retiring after 21 years of dedicated service to the Wilderness Workshop and the Roaring Fork's environmental community.

Due to Sloan's leadership, the Wilderness Workshop grew into a powerful environmental lobbying organization. The environmental education provided through the Wilderness Workshop has been outstanding under Sloan's leadership. Sloan and the Wilderness Workshop have been excellent sources of information for me in my environmental activism. Thank you, Sloan!

Randy Fricke

New Castle