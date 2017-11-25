 Letter: Essex exit | PostIndependent.com

Letter: Essex exit

It is nice to hear that Essex is on his way out. Thank you Detroit … you deserve him. PI is routinely boring and has suffered under his editorship. Like most editors of the worthless rags dirtying the streets today, Essex is a disgrace to journalism, an enemy of the written word, and an obstacle to useful knowledge. Good riddance!

Sean Elias

Glenwood Springs

