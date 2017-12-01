Letter: Exclusive USA party

Apparently Alex De La Garza is confused (PI letters Nov. 18). Sounds like some think our immigration system exists for the benefit of any foreign national running away from their homeland's problems. Wrong! You see, the USA, our country, is like an exclusive party that everyone wants to attend. Trouble is, there's just not enough room for everyone at the party and too many party crashers spoil the atmosphere.

That is why our USA party is by invitation only. We get to pick and choose who gets in. It's called sovereignty.

Furthermore, our immigration system works just fine. We allow over a million legal immigrants to become citizens every year. If someone from Mexico can't enter legally, it's because we've already filled our quota of Mexicans for the year.

Nothing broken about that, Alex, nothing at all. Comprende?

P.S. At first when I heard of Randy Essex's upcoming departure for Motown, I was elated. In all the dozens of letters I've written during Randy's reign, I don't think any escaped unscathed from his blue pencil. But to his credit, he always printed my two cents worth of opinion even when our view points were total opposites.

Although I hope the next PI editor will be a bit more politically centered and objective on certain subjects, Randy Essex was an asset for our community and I wish him well in the future.

Recommended Stories For You

Bruno Kirchenwitz

Rifle