Letter: Explain Amendment 23

Concerning RE-1 School District Superintendent Rob Stein's column (April 23), perhaps state Rep. Bob Rankin (Carbondale) might care to explain to his constituents how the legislature would have to "gut" the state budget (in Stein's words) if the legislature were to fully fund Amendment 23.

Amendment 23 seems to be an important issue, as Stein seemed to imply that if the amendment were fully funded, local teachers would reap a $10,000 pay increase. Most of us can probably agree that those teachers deserve a raise.

Lynn Burton

Carbondale