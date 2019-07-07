Letter: Fiddling while Rome burns

Talk about fiddling while Rome burns, only it’s not Rome, it’s the whole Earth.

Neither Rep. Tipton nor Sen. Gardner nor presidential candidate Hickenlooper seem to be aware of what is happening here in Colorado and worldwide.

Bennet is a bit better, but his plans go way too easy on reducing fossil fuels.

They should talk to my relatives in over-heated Alaska, or people in the burned out areas in Australia, or those on islands going under water. They should talk to the farmers whose lands are either drying up or under water.

And then there are those fundamentalists who think it’s more important to focus on having judges who are anti-abortion than to have leaders who understand climate change. I wonder if forcing women to have children will get them to heaven, so that they don’t have to worry.

Please do not think money will protect from climate change; it won’t. Of course if you are well-to-do you can pay to provide for yourself for longer than poor people can, but when the food goes; we all go.

Have a thought for your great-grandchildren.

If anyone reading this has an in with our politicians, please contact them and point out that the Earth is in crisis. There are so many things governments of all sizes can do. Please don’t just sit back and let them fiddle away our world.

Katherine Delanoy

Eagle