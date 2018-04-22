 Letter: Fire is a real concern | PostIndependent.com

Letter: Fire is a real concern

Just a quick note on the homeless camping situation I read about in [Saturday's] paper. So, my biggest concern is we have a huge lack of water in the ground, which causes dry brush and trees.

So, the homeless people camping along those hills in Glenwood with their little fires. … What's going to happen? What do we do as a community to keep them from burning down our town accidentally.

Shawn Turner

Carbondale