Letter: Fire is a real concern
April 22, 2018
Just a quick note on the homeless camping situation I read about in [Saturday's] paper. So, my biggest concern is we have a huge lack of water in the ground, which causes dry brush and trees.
So, the homeless people camping along those hills in Glenwood with their little fires. … What's going to happen? What do we do as a community to keep them from burning down our town accidentally.
Shawn Turner
Carbondale
