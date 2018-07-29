Letter: Fire response thanks
Some fires go unannounced. Today [Sunday], while the Rifle fire made the news, a small fire on Sunlight Mountain required numerous water drops from a helicopter.
A sincere thank-you to our local firefighters who contained this fire earlier today. The response was swift and effective.
Time to bring greater resources and greater pay to our important firefighters.
Sean Elias
Glenwood Springs
