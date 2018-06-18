Letter: Flawed fireworks logic

Why would the commissioners allow the sales of fireworks yet place a ban for fireworks? If people vacation here from out of state and have never lived in a high fire-prone area they may not care much about a ban. If there is a fire due to the sale of these fireworks the commissioners need to be held liable.

Several years ago some kids in Glenwood park had this temptation to light fireworks, and the consequences ended up with a fire on the hillside above the Roaring Fork River. Thank goodness no one was injured and it was quickly extinguished.

The community needs to feel safe and secure from such a preventative measure, by not allowing sales of fireworks. I want to thank our community officers and firefighters for keeping our community as safe as possible. We are lucky to have such wonderful professionals looking out for our community. There are so many ways to celebrate the holidays without fireworks.

Are the county commissioners really looking out for the communities' best interest?

Jenell Hilderbrand

Glenwood Springs