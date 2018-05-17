Letter: Food stamp cut unconscionable

Dear Scott Tipton: I would remind you that our federal government exists to assist the taxed population to have a healthy, well-educated and safe environment, with the best infrastructure to thrive as business ventures and as a connected, engaged society.

I am outraged that Congress is considering slashing Food Stamps by $17 billion. In this economic climate where minimum wage has not risen since 1980 and the 1 percent has accrued 80 percent of the property and wealth of the country, it is unconscionable to take away a basic safety net for working people.

I am your constituent and will remember how you vote this week in the next election.

John Hoffmann

Carbondale