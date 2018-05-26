Letter: Fool’s errand

What a deal Pat Hunter (PI-5/22) has for us gun owners. He won't ban guns outright, he'll just take our guns and lock them up and if we're really good, he might let us use them once in a while. Like I always say, a sense of humor is important in life and Pat's ideas are the funniest I've heard in a long time.

Pat says we don't need guns for self-defense. If we live in a bad neighborhood we should just move, and we're more likely to be hit by lightning than have a home invasion. Seems that after funny we've entered the realm of stupid.

Home robberies outnumber deaths by lightning 3,700,000 to 51 according to Google. Where are all the folks from south Chicago and Harlem and Watts going to move to? And I think a gun makes a damn good case for self defense.

Pandora opened the box of ills for all the world and then Nobel gave us gun powder. The Genie will not go back in the bottle. No amount of naive, pacifist blather is going to repeal the Second Amendment or take away our guns. Ever. Appropriately, Pat, you are on a fool's errand.

Lord protect us from the simple-minded do-gooders, and bless the NRA.

Bruno Kirchenwitz

