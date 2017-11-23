Letter: Foreign, not fake, news

As a citizen of these United States of America, it alarms me that a family of foreign nationals has so much influence over us. I speak not of Russians, I speak not of Mexican kids brought here when they were 6 years old. What I do speak to is Rupert Murdoch and family, the Australian owners of Fox News — which, according to many, is "real news." Rupert Murdoch an Australian billionaire to whom our inept president speaks for advice several times a week. That's real news. That so many people believe news generated by foreign billionaires, speaks to so many things on so many levels that are why I believe this country is so divided. Rupert Murdoch, via Fox News, is influencing this nation in a manner such that the inconceivable has occurred in which an inept, reality TV star is president. That this is also celebrated should be a matter of concern. Every minute of every broadcast of Fox News is directed by a "foreign" entity that seeks to influence the politics, the belief system, the legislation and the discussion or lack of discussion regarding the fate of our nation. That's real news.

Marco Diaz

Redstone