Letter: Free Julian

It has been almost 11 weeks since Wikileaks founder and editor Julian Assange had his communication and internet connection access rescinded by the Ecuadorian government. The powers that be have made it clear that there is nothing they find to be more dangerous and harmful to them than being exposed to us. They feel threatened by the very idea that we might become less subordinate and more informed.

This is partially why what Assange and Wikileaks stand for and have done for us all is so important and so dangerous. Every person who values transparency, justice, truth and accountability should be calling for and demanding freedom and justice for Julian and exoneration from prosecution for publishing leaked documents.

After all, if the government is supposed to work for us, then shouldn't we be allowed to know exactly what it is doing? Shouldn't exposing them be a matter of prudence and obligation for a democratic-minded citizenry that values freedom of press? You owe it to yourself to spend some time looking over any number of the leaked documents.

The hours I have spent looking over the text in WikiLeaks, from the Podesta files and emails, to the Afghanistan files, prisoner treatment in Cuba at GITMO and the exposure of the mass surveillance state and FISA courts have been invaluable. The numerous pages and volumes of information exposed in the publications of Wikileaks will keep a room full of journalists and activists busy for years to come trying to sift through the otherwise unknown information and documentation.

What Julian is and does is what represents truth and the ultimate challenge to holding power and corruption accountable. Trying to help Julian is one of the most important things we can do right now, especially if you truly value a free media, transparency and holding those who are in power accountable.

If you do, then you will join us and speak out to free Julian Assange. For peace, transparency and justice, we must protect and speak out for him. He has sacrificed a lot to inform us. #FreeJulian for peace.

Dustin Micheli

New Castle