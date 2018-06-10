Letter: Free ride for bikes
June 10, 2018
I read about senators thinking of charging a percentage fee to ski areas to raise "much-needed funding." Why not charge a fee or license for use of the multi-billions of dollars cost on bike trails.
Every other byway and/or sport has license fees, boating, motorcycle cross country, highways, etc. But bike trails paid for totally with our taxes, amount to a free ride for the small percentage of our society that partake.
However, judging by the amount of bicycles one sees, one might judge that the senators could locate a huge supply of money, if each user had a $10 or even $5 annual license on their bikes to use what all of us paid for. What other convenience is a free ride in our society? None.
Randy Smith
Glenwood Springs
