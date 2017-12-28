Letter: Full disclosure

This letter is in response to Keira Bresnahan's letter on Dec. 26 (Ballot push anti-ag) against reducing oil and gas buffer zones.

She failed to disclose the fact that she is an advocate for the oil and gas industry, so her opinion is biased. She does not speak for the ag community. She is the Piceance Energy Action Council's chairperson, and has been for several years.

I just wanted to make sure that everyone has all of the facts before they come to any final conclusions regarding this issue.

Melissa Waters

Crystal River Valley