Letter: Fun times with watershed council

Thank you to the Middle Colorado Watershed Council for its creative, informative and fun event in Glenwood Canyon last Saturday. The experts they gathered to discuss water rights, diversions and ecology (while biking) were informative and balanced. Would love to see more of this.

This was my first time participating with MCWC and I was impressed. You can read about MCWC at https://www.midcowatershed.org/.

Liz Mauro

Glenwood Springs