Letter: Gamesmanship
November 23, 2017
I clearly see Trump's endgame on the African big game trophy ban: reverse a common sense Obama-era ban, wait for the backlash, revert back to the status quo and then congratulate yourself for saving the elephants.
Nice work Mr. President, statesmanship at its finest!
JM Jesse
Glenwood Springs
