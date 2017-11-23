 Letter: Gamesmanship | PostIndependent.com

Letter: Gamesmanship

I clearly see Trump's endgame on the African big game trophy ban: reverse a common sense Obama-era ban, wait for the backlash, revert back to the status quo and then congratulate yourself for saving the elephants.

Nice work Mr. President, statesmanship at its finest!

JM Jesse

Glenwood Springs

Go back to article