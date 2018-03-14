Letter: GarCo made right choice

Regarding the letter by Fred Malo Jr. (3/11/18), we yet again see what lack of research does when it comes to people writing letters to the editor. It makes the writer look foolish at best.

If Mr. Malo would have researched the subject of the Garfield County commissioners decision to refund overpayment of taxes on the part of Encana, he would have found out that, "Last November, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled in a Mesa County case, OXY USA Inc. v. Mesa County Board of Commissioners, that companies can request abatements on their own reporting errors, setting a precedent for the Garfield County cases."

So, Fred, you either didn't do your research, or you simply do not know what the sentence in quotation marks means. When they say it set a "Precedence," it means to decide something that will be used as an example or rule to be followed in the future.

So, what this comes down to is that the Garfield commissioners had two choices, they could have continued to fight Encana on this issue, throwing even more money away because they would have eventually lost in court, or they could have taken the most logical and cost-effective action, which they did, and that was to pay back Encana and cut their losses.

Thankfully, Garfield County has the three commissioners we have, because if we had one or two liberals like Mr. Malo sitting on the board of commissioners, Garfield County would no doubt be flat broke.

Doug Meyers

Glenwood Springs