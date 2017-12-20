 Letter: Garfield County comedians | PostIndependent.com

Letter: Garfield County comedians

Our Garfield County Commissioners are so funny. Twenty gas wells right next to residences and an injection well pumping gas wastewater through their drinking water aquifer is appropriate, but a new public Grand River Park on 75 acres near some condominiums is inappropriate because it wants to host a concert once a year. Silly goofs.

John Hoffmann

Carbondale

 