Letter: Genius or dummy?
May 6, 2018
Let me see if I have this straight. Donald Trump's attorney Michael Cohen paid Stormy Daniels $130,000 (which Trump repaid) not to talk about an affair that never happened so she wouldn't try to extort money from Mr. Trump for said nonexistent affair?
Uh, okay.
Only a stable genius or a really dumb lawyer could think up an arrangement like that.
JM Jesse
Glenwood Springs
