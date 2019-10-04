Letter: Geology rocks!

Thanks to Garry Zabel at Colorado Mountain College I have just experienced the trip of a lifetime when I visited Zion, Bryce and the Grand canyons. As an amateur geologist, I went originally to see the rocks in these fantastic parks. After the initial car camping part, we backpacked into the depths of the Earth to see the fantastic geology. As a bonus I experienced the unforgettable sunrises and the nightly stars, meteors and fireballs. I learned a huge amount of geology and had a lot of fun with my fellow students who are all now firm friends. I am in love with the canyons.

This CMC geology class runs every September and needs adding to anybody’s bucket list who is at all interested in experiencing this unique place.

Sarah J. Lovatt,

Glenwood Springs