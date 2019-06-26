Letter: Gerbaz and other great business community leaders will be missed

Seeing the obituary for Fred Gerbaz, owner of Berthod Motors, reminded me of his leadership in the Glenwood Springs business community. Fred will be greatly missed, as are other great business community leaders that we have lost in the past year. We lost Jack Nilsson, Glenwood Springs Ford, and Dick Zeder and his wife, Starr, with Big Horn Toyota in the past year or so. These great people were the cornerstones of the Glenwood Springs business community for many years. Their families continue their great business traditions today. It was an honor and a pleasure to have worked for these great people.

I hope that streets or bridges in Glenwood Springs are named after these great people.

Randy Fricke,

New Castle