Letter: Get behind Mitsch Bush
March 30, 2018
Every task or job requires a skill set that supports the work itself or the temperament required to satisfy the demands of the job. Working in the public service world requires a special and unique skill set that we should be seeking in a candidate.
The Congressional representative for Colorado's 3rd District must meet the demands of a complex and diverse district. That individual must be informed, intelligent, reasonable, willing to take a position, able to discuss complex issues, and able to spend the time required to read, study, analyze, and present ideas and concepts for resolution of issues to create beneficial policy for us.
That individual must remember the commitment to represent the district. We are fortunate to have such a candidate, Diane Mitsch Bush, and I'm not the only one who thinks so. Ken Salazar just endorsed her and said, "Only a person with Diane's broad appeal and legislative experience can win back this seat for the people of CD3."
It is time for us all to get behind Diane for Congress. We are fortunate in District 3 of western Colorado to have such a fine candidate.
Dorothea Farris
Carbondale
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Opinion
Trending Sitewide
- Foot chase leads to arrest in east Glenwood Springs backyard
- Add pierogies to the list of Grand Avenue bridge construction casualties
- Woman warns Catherine Bridge trail users to be alert after man exposes himself
- Vail police find local woman in Sandstone dumpster, cold and injured, but alive
- 72-year-old George Constantine was pronounced dead Friday afternoon while skiing at Breckenridge Ski Resort