Letter: Get the cars off the road, vote ‘Yes’ on 7A

If you think traffic congestion is bad currently, wait for 20 years. A CDOT study indicates that traffic will increase in Glenwood Springs, 34 percent; in Carbondale, 29 percent, in El Jebel, 40 percent; in Willits, 35 percent; and in Basalt, 34 percent. How fun will that be? We have more tourists than ever visiting our beautiful valleys. Do we want to turn them off due to the traffic congestion? Plan ahead. Vote "Yes" for 7A RFTA Mill Levy Increase. Get the cars off the road equivalent to the 27 percent reduction during the Grand Avenue Bridge detour. We need to increase bus service, replace an aging bus fleet, reduce carbon emissions with electric buses, and have more multi modal options.

Art Riddile,

Mayor, Town of New Castle