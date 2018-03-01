Letter: Give new imaging center a chance

We all know how expensive health care is in America, particularly in the Roaring Fork Valley. Dr. Elizabeth Kulwiec, the well-respected former head of radiology at Valley View Hospital, is taking a personal and financial risk by opening (soon) Compass Peak Imaging, in order to bring down the high cost of MRI, CT, X-ray and ultrasound in the valley.

We all owe her a huge thanks.

Greg Feinsinger, M.D.

Kathy Feinsinger, RN, FNP

Carbondale