Letter: Give new imaging center a chance
March 1, 2018
We all know how expensive health care is in America, particularly in the Roaring Fork Valley. Dr. Elizabeth Kulwiec, the well-respected former head of radiology at Valley View Hospital, is taking a personal and financial risk by opening (soon) Compass Peak Imaging, in order to bring down the high cost of MRI, CT, X-ray and ultrasound in the valley.
We all owe her a huge thanks.
Greg Feinsinger, M.D.
Kathy Feinsinger, RN, FNP
Carbondale
