Letter: Giving away your park

You may not be aware that you have a city park of over 2,500 acres in South Canyon at I-70 exit 111. You have mountain bike trails, archery ranges, shooting range, hiking, free natural hot springs, and old, historic sites where the coal miners lived and worked.

You can occasionally spot lynx, bear, elk, deer, eagles, red tail hawks and more in the open spaces and wetlands. As an owner of land at the end of the canyon, we love seeing people who love the land and use these parks for hikes, biking and more, and it is only minutes from downtown Glenwood.

Take the time and visit South Canyon parks this week and see how it might be changed by your own public representatives being "boondoggled" by a developer.

South Canyon park is about to change, so that one developer can have full access to own the park, turn it into for-profit recreational vehicle parking lot that will now house 150 RVs and charge for the hot springs.

This all about profit for the developer and nothing for the people. The environment is fragile; we have already had a fire in this valley, there is only one way in and one way out, the trash will no longer be just at the dump, we will see our lands with trash out windows of cars or campers all over, you will no longer have the ability to access free hot springs or wildlife, and most of the land will become open Walmart parking lots for recreational vehicles. Is this really worth it?

The developer is working quietly and quickly to get a lease through the city of Glenwood without the residents realizing they are losing their park. To help stop this lease, show up to regular City Council meetings on Thursdays at 6 and speak out.

Heidi Houston

Aspen