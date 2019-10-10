Letter: Glenwood getting ripped off on roundabout landscaping
Does anyone else feel like Glenwood Springs is getting ripped off? Oh my word, $689,000 for roundabout landscaping? Is anyone asking why such an exorbitant price?
Glenwood isn’t creating a new bridge. $169,000 for traffic? Who’s paying for the decorative rock, grass, irrigation, etc?
Jennifer Mertz
Glenwood Springs
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
Letter To The Editor