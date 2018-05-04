Letter: Glenwood good at hiding

There is a homeless problem for many reasons. One is lack of affordable housing and a lack of a livable wage. Another reason is over-inflated rents that continually go up and up and over-priced housing that is totally unaffordable.

So, how is Glenwood solving homelessness? You make it against the law to smoke on Grand Avenue. Out of sight out of mind.

There is no way around it. Pass all the laws you want and people still won't have a place to sleep. The attitude is homeless people do not work. Some don't, but many do.

Louwanna Clark

Aspen