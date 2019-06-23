Letter: Glenwood needs more American flags

Strawberry Days was a wonderful event in Glenwood. I enjoyed and participated in it as I always do, but I have one complaint that I hope our City Council will act upon.

There are few American flags flying in our city, and those few are flown by businesses and individuals. I assume It will be the same for the Fourth of July, a very patriotic holiday.

Flags were flown on the old bridge. My Rotary Club has proposed flying flags on holidays on Grand Avenue, but the city has chosen to turn down, or delayed, the proposal.

I hope there is not a nonpatriotic motivation behind their actions. Towns in our region are proud to fly American (and Colorado) flags in their towns.

The excuse I have heard is the new bridge and Seventh Street completion put a hold on the Rotary proposal.

The new bridge is equipped to fly banners. Why are American flags not flown on them? I would raise the money to pay for them if that is the problem.

The lame excuse I heard was putting them up would disrupt traffic.

The new pedestrian bridge and sturdy light poles on Grand Avenue near Strawberry Park are other likely places for flags.

I’d be happy to present my views at a council meeting and to the chamber showing what the towns of Delta and Montrose, among many other cities, do on patriotic holidays.

I am a veteran but, more importantly, a proud American that loves to see the Stars and Stripes flying in the wind.

Thank you.

Glenn Vawter

Glenwood Springs