Letter: Goodbye Essex

We have lived in the Roaring Fork Valley since 1973 and have always looked forward to reading our local newspaper every morning. Randy Essex did a remarkable job as editor and publisher of the Post Independent the past few years. In our opinion, he put out an unbiased paper, making sure that there were an equal number conservative and progressive opinion writers. His own editorials did not always please everyone in his diverse readership but were thoughtful, well-written and often courageous.

We will miss Randy and his lovely wife Angye (a good columnist in her own right) as members of the community and as professionals and wish them well in their new venture.

Kathy and Greg Feinsinger

Carbondale