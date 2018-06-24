Letter: Gratitude for fire-fighting effort

I'm sure we speak for all of the residents of Oak Meadows and nearby properties in expressing our deepest gratitude to the men and women that have kept us and our homes safe; from the quickly reacting and selfless crew of Heyl Construction who sprang into action upon first spotting the fire, to the local first responders and professional fire crews both in the air and on the ground, and to all their support groups who have provided sustained effort to douse this dangerous fire.

It requires a tremendous amount of manpower, equipment and logistical support to make something like that happen. This is a shining example of the agencies of government working cooperatively with speed and agility. The decision to immediately re-direct resources from the 416 Fire in order to make air drops on Friday evening most likely avoided catastrophe.

Thank you seems so insufficient to express our gratitude, but please know how much we appreciate what you've done for us.

Jeff and Tresi Houpt

Glenwood Springs