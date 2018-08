We had the chance of spending time in the hidden gem of Glenwood Springs, Colorado. We are prime of lifers and found the area of great scenic beauty. We found the people of Glenwood Springs very, very nice. We stayed at the Hotel Denver and ate in different restaurants in the city. Everybody treated us wonderfully.

Glenwood Springs is truly the epitome of what it means to be a great Coloradan.

Michael N. Oser

Columbus, Ohio