Letter: Guest columnist never mentions public health and safety

In his Guest Opinion (Post Independent, Sept. 22), Jeff Cummings used over 500 words to describe his opposition to Proposition 112, the safer setback ballot issue, and, as is typical of the anti-112 faction, not one of those words refers to public health and safety, just financial arguments. Where do these people who put money ahead of everything come from?

I can see why the president and CEO of a crane and trucking firm would be sensitive to any reduction in oil and gas operations since cranes and trucks are one of the energy industry's favorite implements in tearing up Colorado's beautiful landscape.

Cummings claims 85 percent of private and non-federal land would be off limits with the setback requirements. What about the 36 percent of the total amount of land in Colorado that is federal? With horizontal drilling, oil and gas should be able to drill and frack to their heart's content without doing it right next to somebody's home.

Colorado Rising and 350 Colorado, sponsors of Proposition 112, know it's their sling against oil and gas's sword and shield, but remember how that match-up turned out in the Bible.

Fred Malo Jr.

Carbondale