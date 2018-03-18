Letter: Gun right vs. driving privilege

According to researchers at Cohen Children's Medical Center (CCMC) in New Hyde Park (2015), texting while driving is the leading cause of death among teen drivers. In their nationwide study, CCMC found that texting while driving kills more than 3,000 teens and injures more than 300,000 each year.

Texting while driving has been banned and thus the activity is illegal in 46 states and the District of Columbia. However, 42 percent of teens admit to breaking the law and endangering innocent people around them. Depending on the source (The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, The Division of Motor Vehicles, and The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), texting while driving kills between seven and 11 teens each day and injures more than 1,000 people each day in the U.S., and 69 percent of U.S. drivers admitted to using their cell phone while driving.

Comparing that statistic to other "sophisticated societies" (Portugal 59 percent, UK 29 percent, and Spain 15 percent) U.S. drivers have a serious "mobile device" problem.

It is illegal to text and drive, yet the enforcement of those regulations is not strong enough to stop people from doing it. As the gun control activists would have us believe, the object (gun) is the problem and not an irresponsible, mentally unstable, or psychotic individual. Applying that logic, we should not place blame on the phone user or the driver, rather the problem is with the object (mobile device and/or vehicle).

Because some people choose to act irresponsibly and disregard the current laws in place to protect us from distracted driving tragedies, we need to restrict phones and vehicle use for everyone. Implementing stronger regulations on the objects these killers use "will" make people more responsible and create a safer environment that will save thousands of lives every year.

Applying the "stronger gun control" logic to the texting while driving situation, I am calling for a nationwide ban on all "highly distracting mobile devices." The only way to stop 3,000-pus murders and 300,000-plus injuries annually is to ban high speed CPUs for mobile devices, implement a maximum capacity of 10 characters per SMS, raise the age to purchase a smartphone to 21, and raise the age to drive to 21.

This nation's founders never could have envisioned the technological capacity of our modern day transportation and communication devices and the threat they are to society. After all, nobody needs a smartphone, and nobody needs a vehicle that can travel more than 65 mph.

The DMV reminds us that driving is a privilege. I want to remind you all that the 2nd amendment reaffirms a right. A privilege should never be confused with a right.

Nicholas Krick

New Castle