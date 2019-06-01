Letter: Gun Violence Awareness Day

Once again, the breaking news when you flip on the TV or open your computer is news of another deadly shooting somewhere in our country. Most recently in Virginia Beach, where 11 were killed and six injured.

We don’t have to live like this. Sensible gun laws, enforcement of those laws, and gun safety education can help end gun violence, and it’s far past time to act.

Talk to your legislators, elect gun-sense candidates, and get involved. Organizations like Moms Demand Action/Everytown for Gun Sense work every day to further these efforts.

June 7 is designated as Gun Violence Awareness Day. Throughout the weekend of June 7-9, people will gather across the country at Wear Orange events to recognize the victims, survivors and impact of gun violence.Visit wearorange.org to find an event near you. Members of Vail Valley Moms Demand Action/Everytown for Gun Sense will host an event in Avon’s Nottingham Park on Saturday, June 8, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

It’s time to act. We don’t have to live like this.

Cathy Vaughan Grabowski

Edwards