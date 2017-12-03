Letter: GVHS students appreciate their school

In the town of Parachute, Grand Valley High School represents the ideals and values of the surrounding community. All of these values are reflected in one statement: the cardinal rule. As our cardinal rule states, "Do not do anything to bring disrespect to your school, to yourself, or to your community."

Our close-knit community makes it easy for students and staff to connect and have conversations that are not just school related. Ms. Pults, who began working at Grand Valley three years ago, has made her students feel comfortable and safe in her classroom. Her rule when you enter her classroom is that you leave your drama outside. Inside, you are a family. Mr. Fox, our District 16 Teacher of the Year, established the ELE motto. ELE means "everybody loves everybody."

We have an incredible Advanced Placement (AP) for All program that gives all levels of students the chance to take college level classes. With the AP program, Grand Valley has greatly increased academic levels and has received 227 qualifying scores since we started the program in 2012. Since the high school has adopted the program, we have won the Governor's Distinguished Improvement Award in 2013 and The School of Opportunity Gold Award in 2015. Grand Valley also stands out in our level of sportsmanship. We have been recognized for Western Slope Boys Basketball Sportsmanship and the Colorado State Boys Basketball Sportsmanship awards. Officials appreciate the atmosphere at our games and the level of respect we show. They always ask to come back to our games.

Being in a small community, this type of reputation is critical so that employers close to us are willing to give us internships and opportunities to come into their workplaces to learn. Many people in the community are willing to donate and volunteer their time for various activities. Our achievements and dedication are a direct reflection of the people who support us, volunteer for us, and continue to teach us to be better citizens. We stand apart and are always striving to bring respect to ourselves, our school, and our communities.

CMC English Class at Grand Valley High School

Parachute