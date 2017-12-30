Letter: Hanging Lake feedback

I found it interesting that the PI had a front pager on "submitting feedback" regarding the upcoming Hanging Lake transformation, but the article didn't tell us where or how to provide such feedback. I take that back — I found it very funny.

Regardless, I am very pro-shuttle that includes a caveat: install 1 or more video screens in each shuttle, and during the ride towards the trailhead, play a pre-recorded "infomercial" to promote proper care and respect for this valuable gem. It's a great way to educate the hikers prior to their trek and to ensure preservation, while at the same time eliminate some of the disrespectful antics of the uneducated (it has become obvious that "uneducated" runs rampant at Hanging Lake).

For example, the pre-recorded "infomercial" could cover trail etiquette (don't take shortcuts, stay on the trail), lake etiquette (don't go out on the log, throw rocks, wade, fish), inform them of the proper access to Spouting Rock, and perhaps cover hydration, proper footwear, etc. In addition, it could also cover some of the history of the area. I believe this would really be a big leap forward to help protect Hanging Lake.

And on the way back, have sponsored messages/infomercials about all the great things to do while staying in Glenwood: Adventure Park, whitewater rafting, pool, restaurants, rentals, fly fishing, etc. This could be a great revenue stream that would actually help pay for the shuttle(!). And, you got a captured audience to boot.

And as far as fees go — charge the maximum possible. Remember: RFTA raised rates to Maroon Bells in a timid fashion, and the ridership still went up by a huge margin. People come to Glenwood to spend money so don't be shy.

My two cents.

Recommended Stories For You

Dave Heyliger

Glenwood Springs