Letter: Hanlon outside the establishment

I think it's high time that the Democrats try something new in their attempt to defeat Scott Tipton and win back the 3rd Congressional District. Sal Pace, Abel Tapia and Gail Schwartz — the last three Democrats to run against Tipton — were all long-serving state legislators, phenomenal Democrats, and high quality people. They all lost against Scott Tipton's money machine.

If the Dems want to take back this seat and gain ground on issues that matter to them, I think they'll need to reach outside of the political establishment to get the job done.

There's a nationwide hunger for citizen-candidates, men and women who are fed up with the status-quo, rather than being a part of it. Only one candidate in the field fits this description for me: Democrat Karl Hanlon.

A successful water and municipal law attorney, Karl has the practical experience I need. And his family's nonprofit that works with veterans with PTSD and children with autism speaks volumes about his character. Karl is stepping up, let's step up with him.

Eric Seward

Carbondale