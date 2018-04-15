Letter: Help rebuild arts council

Invest in what you value. The Center for the Arts, now called Glenwood Springs Arts Council, has contributed to our community for 35 years. Talented artists have taught our young people and adults to paint, draw, create many types of artworks, including pottery. They provided space for artists to show and sell their work. Dance classes were introduced to our city by talented, dedicated dance instructors. Entertainment was also a part of the Center.

Because of difficult issues the GSAC does not have a building any longer and is need of support from those of us who value the arts. If you want to support this important part of our community you may become a member or donate to GSAC through their website. Learn more at Glenwoodarts.org.

Rachael Windh

Glenwood Springs