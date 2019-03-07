Letter: Hershey is thoughtful, well informed and willing to listen
March 7, 2019
I am voting for Tony Hershey for the At Large seat on City Council. I have known Tony for well over a decade, and in the time span of our friendship, I have found him to be thoughtful, well informed, willing to listen, and very much a citizen concerned with Glenwood's present and future. These are all traits which I view as prerequisites for being a good city councilor. I believe Glenwood's citizens will be well served with Tony Hershey as their At Large councillor.
I am not voting for Tony because he and I agree on everything. In fact, while I was on council, Tony and I had many vigorous debates about the issues facing the city. In the course of those conversations, I found my subsequent decisions more nuanced by considering Tony's thoughtful reasoning.
If you believe as I do that good governance results from the consensus built from often divergent points of view, I urge you to vote for Tony Hershey for City Council At Large.
Stephen Bershenyi,
Glenwood Springs
