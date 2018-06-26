Letter: Hiking dogs need water
June 26, 2018
I am truly amazed by how many dog owners take their family member dogs on hikes and mountain bike rides and don't take water for the dogs. A dog overheats 10 times quicker than a person, and the only way they cool off is through their paws and tongue, so if the ground is hot they will overheat rapidly.
I always take extra water for others dogs even though I don't have a dog. So far, since May I have given others dogs water because the [owners] went on a hike for their own benefit and misread the poor dog's ability to endure the heat.
• A dog should be given water every 10 minutes.
• Take them only early morning or late evening.
• Remember you are wearing shorts and tank tops, but the dog still has a full fur coat.
• There are so many great devices to take water for your dog; also put ice in it so it stays cool.
• They will do anything for you, even die of heat, so be aware of their needs.
• If they are overheating, stop, let them rest in the shade until they stop panting, and put water on their belly.
Sally Linden
Glenwood Springs
