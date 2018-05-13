Letter: Holy Cross Energy picks

I encourage you to join me in voting for incumbents Adam Palmer and Kristen Bertuglia for the Holy Cross Energy board of directors. Adam and Kristen are the types of servant leaders we need; they are engaged in the community, active with various energy and sustainability efforts in their personal and work lives, and are committed to continuing the great momentum at Holy Cross Energy.

Under their leadership, Holy Cross has helped our business community save money through commercial energy rebate programs, hired new CEO Dr. Bryan Hannegan, achieved 39 percent renewable energy (without raising rates), and has implemented other safety, financing and innovative programs.

Adam and Kristen are committed to continuing the great success they've started regarding sustainability and community partnerships at Holy Cross. It's easy to toss your ballot away, but please don't — every vote counts, and Adam and Kristen have earned your vote.

Chris Romer

Eagle-Vail