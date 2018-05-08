Letter: Homeless assistance quite successful

Carbondale Homeless Assistance would like to thank the Roaring Fork community for its support in 2017. Because of the efforts of many volunteers and generous donations of cash and needed items, we've been able to make a difference for those in our community who are struggling with poverty and homelessness.

The money we raised last year was used to provide over 200 meal cards for local stores and restaurants, 100 shower passes and four memberships at the Carbondale Recreation Center, 12 nights of indoor accommodations, 17 tanks of gas, nine vehicle repairs, along with laundry and veterinary services. In addition we gave out tents, sleeping bags and clothing, and served over 200 meals in partnership with the Carbondale Faith Lutheran Church.

The need to help our habitat-challenged neighbors continues to grow. We hope for even more community support and involvement in 2018 with the goal of helping people get back on their feet and become self-sustaining. To find out how to help visit http://www.facebook.com/groups/carbondalehomeless/ or contact Lynn Kirchner at 970-379-4766.

Please stop by our booth at Carbondale Dandelion Day in Sopris Park on May 12 to meet our wonderful volunteers, learn more about the organization and make a donation. And thanks again to everyone who helped out in 2017. We couldn't do it without you.

Carbondale Homeless Assistance board of directors