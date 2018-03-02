Letter: Hunter letter off base

Sometimes there are letters to the editor that a reasonable person reads and thinks, am I dreaming, did someone actually submit this to the editor? One thinks to themselves, does this person understand that most readers are not so stupid that they would read their utter gibberish and assume it as fact? Does the writer not understand that people reading the letter will judge the intelligence or lack thereof by what they wrote?

Apparently not. Proof of that was in the letter titled, "I shot the sheriff" (2/24/18).

In his letter, Patrick Hunter claims that "students in American schools are more likely than police officers to be the victim of shootings." Really Patrick? What conspiracy website did you get that utter BS from? According to ABC news, the number of people killed in a mass murder or attempted mass murder at schools since Columbine is 141. Yes, way too many, but the number of police killed by "a criminal act from 2006 to 2015 was 446."

Second, for Mr. Hunter to disrespect all law enforcement personnel by stating that "he has never heard of a parade of cars going to a funeral for a house painter that fell off a ladder" is not only sad, but it truly makes a person wonder if the writer has any sense of reality. Does he really believe the nonsense he is writing?

I would like to ask Mr. Hunter who he will call when someone comes to his house and robs him, gives him the beating, and then burns his home to ground? Will it be your house painter or groundskeeper, Mr. Hunter?

I for one would like to let all law enforcement personnel, first responders, nurses, doctors, and all of those people out there that make it their job to keep us safe and help others without hesitation, that it doesn't go unnoticed and is appreciated by the majority of Americans. I would also like them know that people like Mr. Hunter are in the minority and are laughed at by the overwhelming majority of people in this country.

Recommended Stories For You

Doug Meyers

Glenwood Springs