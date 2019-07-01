Letter: I-70 in canyon in bad shape

I was involved in building the I-70 highway through Glenwood Canyon 30 years ago, so last week I took my grandson to Glenwood and told him the story of how dangerous it was before and what an engineering accomplishment it was to complete this beautiful highway.

I was so embarrassed at how bad a road it has become: potholes everywhere, poor upkeep, construction delays and a general feeling that this project is getting ignored.

My grandson said, “You didn’t build a very good road, Grandpa.”

Jon Williams

Las Vegas