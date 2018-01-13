Letter: Identify the letter writer first

May I suggest that the Post Independent place the name of the letter writer before the body of text? This will save precious time and allow me to quickly get on with my day as I won't have to scan down to see if the author is either of Messrs. Malo, Kirchenwitz, Hunter, Hoffman, Diaz and ilk whose inchoate prattle has perpetuated this space to such a degree that I have learned to skip the letter unread whenever it appears. I'm sure many other readers of the Post Independent's Opinion page would appreciate the same.

N. Guy Eniquoc

Glenwood Springs