Letter: If it was your home, what would be a safe distance?

Would you give a "Yes" vote to a sewage treatment plant proposed on the vacant lot next to your property? Or how about a "Yes" vote to a smelly stockyard with piles of feces along your fence line everyday? But you are OK with that kind of thing as long as it is not your property. Right?

We have the drilling industry telling us that everything will be shut down due to a set back measure on the Nov. 6 ballot. This is a typical scare tactic used by large industries and politicians to shame citizens into dismissing legitimate concerns. Sure, vote "Yes" to cancer causing Benzene particles in the air as long as it isn't near your own house. Count the gas wells in Battlement Mesa next to houses, schools and apartments, and permits now being sought for 100 more. If it was your property, what would be your choice for distance away from your family — 200 ft., 500 ft, 2,000 ft. or even 3 miles away?

Please think of health and safety for fellow homeowners before there is no voice left against big money. It could happen to you. We are asking you to stand in our shoes when you vote.

Carol Abbott

Battlement Mesa